BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.86
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 11:18 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share of $0.86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* Cardinal Health reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results, provides 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 revenue $33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.73 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.85 to $5.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $5.60

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Sees fy 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03

* Sees Q4 revenue $130 billion

* Sees Q4 revenue up 5 percent

* Fourth-Quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $32.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cardinal health says taking some discrete actions, which will affect its eps in fy18 and will improve co’s trajectory for 2019 and beyond

* Says it is targeting fiscal 2019 non-gaap eps of at least $5.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

