FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing

* Cardinal Health - expects all commitments under bridge facility to be terminated in full, effective as of June 13, 2017

* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $1.15 billion aggregate amount of 2.616% notes due 2022, $350 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due 2022

* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $750 million aggregate amount of 3.079% notes due 2024, $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.410% notes due 2027

* Will also issue and sell $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.368% notes due 2047 Source text: (bit.ly/2rRzNJa) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.