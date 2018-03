March 1 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc:

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. AND ORBUSNEICH ANNOUNCE FDA CLEARANCE OF THE FIRST AND ONLY 1.0MM CORONARY BALLOON IN THE U.S.

* CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT ORBUSNEICH'S FULL BALLOON PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WILL BECOME AVAILABLE IN U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018 AND 2019