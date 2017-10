Oct 30 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* ACQUISITION OF A RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE IN WOLVERTEM (MEISE)

* ACQUIRES 100 PERCENT OF VSP WOLVERTEM BVBA SHARES

* WOLVERTEM BVBA IS OWNER OF THE RESIDENTIAL CARE CENTRE “OASE” LOCATED IN WOLVERTEM (MEISE)

* CONVENTIONAL VALUE OF THIS PROJECT IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 16 MLN Source text: bit.ly/2ziUL8N Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)