BRIEF-Care Property Invest: end-Sept. rise in rental income of 24.35%

Nov 16 (Reuters) - CARE PROPERTY INVEST NV:

* END-SEPT NET PROFIT (PART OF GROUP) EUR ‍​13.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017: 100%.‍​

* FAIR VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017: APPROX. €364 MILLION‍​

* END-SEPT RISE IN RENTAL INCOME OF 24.35% COMPARED YEAR AGO

* END-SEPT NET RENTAL RESULT EUR 14.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 11.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH OPERATING RESULT BEFORE RESULT ON PORTFOLIO EUR 13.5‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS REDUCTION OF DEBT RATIO AS AT DEC, 31 THANKS TO CAPITAL INCREASE‍​ FROM OCT 2017

* EXPECTS RISE IN DIVIDEND PAYMENT FOR 2017‍​

* EXPECTS RENTAL INCOME AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST €20,000,000 FOR 2017‍​

* EXPECTS EPRA RESULT WILL AMOUNT TO AT LEAST €0.7388 PER SHARE IN 2017‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2zLioUL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)