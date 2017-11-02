BRIEF-Care.com says Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Care.com Inc-

* Care.com announces third quarter 2017 financial results and raises full-year 2017 guidance

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $44.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.2 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Care.com Inc - ‍expect 2018 to be another year of profitable growth - with further progress toward our long-term EBITDA margin target of 20%-25%​

* Care.com - ‍in 2017, expect to generate about $25 million in cash, and are raising expectation for year-end cash and short-term investments to over $100 million​

* Care.com Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 revenue $ 43.6 million - $ 44.1 million​

* Care.com Inc sees ‍Q4 2017 non-GAAP EPS $ 0.15 - $ 0.16​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $43.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: