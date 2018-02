BRIEF-Career Education Says Entered Into Settlement Agreement - SEC Filing

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp:

* CAREER EDUCATION SAYS ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT AS OF FEB 2, IN SURRETT, ET AL. V. WESTERN CULINARY INSTITUTE, LTD, CO - SEC FILING

* CAREER EDUCATION - IF ALL SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS RETURNED VALID CLAIM FORMS TOTAL AMOUNT WOULD BE ABOUT $14.0 MILLION

* CAREER EDUCATION CORP - CO‘S LIABILITY PURSUANT TO SETTLEMENT IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT LEAST $2.8 MILLION

* CAREER - AS PER SETTLEMENT TERMS, CO TO PAY SETTLEMENT CLASS MEMBERS WHO COMPLETE, SIGN AND RETURN A CLAIM FORM WITHIN 90 DAYS OF MAILING CLAIM FORM