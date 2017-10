July 11 (Reuters) - Caregen Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a 18.28 billion won contract with I.T. PHARMA Mexico SA de CV to provide Dermaheal, REVOFIL, DR. CYJ, Pelo Baum, Prostrolane, Pim Pim Paul in Mexico

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/U8mxxB

