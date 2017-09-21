FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cargill plans to build a $90 mln biodiesel plant in Wichita, Kansas​
#Regulatory News
September 21, 2017 / 3:09 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Cargill plans to build a $90 mln biodiesel plant in Wichita, Kansas​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Cargill Ltd:

* To build state-of-the-art biodiesel plant in Wichita, Kansas

* Construction of new 42,000 square foot facility begins December 2017​

* Plant ‍set to open January 2019, it will produce 60 million gallons of biodiesel annually​

* Plans to build a $90 million biodiesel plant in Wichita, Kansas​

* ‍Plant will be located next to its oilseed processing plant & replaces an existing oil refinery managed by Co’s global edible oil business​

* Cargill’s global edible oil business will transfer existing edible oils production to alternate Cargill facilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

