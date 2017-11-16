BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cargill:
* Cargill protein invests $146 million in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options
* Cargill - Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during first half of 2019
* Cargill says Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand company’s Nashville, Tenn., facility
* Cargill says Nashville investment is part of Cargill's ongoing commitment to growth in its protein business