BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options
#Regulatory News
November 16, 2017 / 3:44 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Cargill protein invests $146 million in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

* Cargill - ‍Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during first half of 2019​

* Cargill says ‍Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand company’s Nashville, Tenn., facility​

* Cargill says Nashville investment is part of Cargill’s ongoing commitment to growth in its protein business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
