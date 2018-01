BRIEF-Cargill says Launching A Pilot In Canada To Trace, Verify A Fully Certified Beef Supply Chain

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* CARGILL - SECOND-QUARTER REVENUES ROSE 8 PERCENT TO $29.2 BILLION

* CARGILL INC - NET EARNINGS FOR Q2 ON A U.S. GAAP BASIS WERE $924 MILLION, DOWN 6 PERCENT FROM $986 MILLION A YEAR AGO‍​

* CARGILL INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS TOTALED $948 MILLION, AN 8 PERCENT DECREASE AGAINST LAST YEAR’S STRONG COMPARATIVE OF $1.03 BILLION‍​

* CARGILL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS IN ANIMAL NUTRITION & PROTEIN NARROWLY EXCEEDED LAST YEAR’S “STRONG” Q2

* CARGILL -EARNINGS IN FOOD INGREDIENTS & APPLICATIONS WERE UP BROADLY, WITH MAJORITY OF SEGMENT’S FOOD INGREDIENT BUSINESSES POSTING GOOD GAINS FOR QUARTER

* CARGILL INC - “IN TOTAL, ANIMAL NUTRITION & PROTEIN WAS THE LARGEST CONTRIBUTOR TO ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE SECOND PERIOD”

* CARGILL - FOOD INGREDIENTS & APPLICATIONS SEGMENT‘S ASIA-BASED BUSINESSES ALSO CONTRIBUTED STRONGLY TO QUARTER

* CARGILL-LAUNCHING A PILOT IN CANADA TO TRACE, VERIFY A FULLY CERTIFIED BEEF SUPPLY CHAIN THAT MEETS CANADIAN ROUNDTABLE FOR SUSTAINABLE BEEF CRITERIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: