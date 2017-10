Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* Cargill strengthens its animal nutrition business with a purchase agreement to acquire Integral Animal Nutrition, a cattle feed producer in Brazil

* Under agreement, co will purchase 100 percent of Integral’s assets, including a production plant located in Goianira, Goiás, Brazil​

* The acquisition does not affect current operation plants of Cargill Animal Nutrition in Brazil​