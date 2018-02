Cargurus Inc:

* CARGURUS HIRES WENDY HARRIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF EUROPEAN SALES

* CARGURUS INC - ‍ WENDY HARRIS COMES TO CARGURUS FROM DROPBOX, WHERE SHE HAD BEEN SINCE 2015, MOST RECENTLY AS DIRECTOR OF EMEA CORE ENTERPRISE SALES​