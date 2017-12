Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige says:

* MAIN SHAREHOLDER MALACALZA HAS EXPRESSED WILLINGNESS TO SUBSCRIBE FURTHER SHARES IN CASH CALL FOR 25 MILLION EUROS

* REMAINING 119.9 MILLION EUROS OF SHARES NOT SUBSCRIBED IN CASH CALL WILL BE ALLOCATED TO EQUITA AS PER AGREEMENTS ON BEHALF OF OTHER INVESTORS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)