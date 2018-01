BRIEF-Carillion To Enter Into Compulsory Liquidation With Immediate Effect

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc:

* CARILLION - COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION

* CARILLION - DISCUSSIONS NOT SUCCESSFUL, BOARD CONCLUDED IT HAD NO CHOICE BUT TO TAKE STEPS TO ENTER INTO COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* CARILLION PLC - APPLICATION WAS MADE TO THE HIGH COURT FOR A COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION BEFORE OPENING OF BUSINESS TODAY

* CARILLION - ANTICIPATE OFFICIAL RECEIVER TO MAKE APPLICATION TO HIGH COURT FOR PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP TO BE APPOINTED AS SPECIAL MANAGERS

* CARILLION - "GOVERNMENT WILL BE PROVIDING THE NECESSARY FUNDING TO MAINTAIN THE PUBLIC SERVICES CARRIED ON BY CARILLION STAFF, SUBCONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS"