Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn:

* CARL ICAHN RELEASES OPEN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS

* LAST FRIDAY, CHRISTODORO RESIGNED FROM XEROX BOARD DUE TO “DISAGREEMENTS OVER ISSUES VITAL TO XEROX’S CURRENT AND FUTURE WELLBEING”

* SAYS XEROX "NEEDS NEW LEADERSHIP" Source text - (bit.ly/2APy8a5)