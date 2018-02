BRIEF-Carl Icahn, Darwin Deason Release Open Letter To Xerox Shareholders

Feb 20 (Reuters) -

* CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON RELEASE OPEN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON, IN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS, SAY THERE ARE “VIABLE ALTERNATIVES” TO PROPOSED FUJI SCHEME

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON, IN LETTER TO XEROX SHAREHOLDERS, SAY BEST ALTERNATIVE WOULD BE TO CONSOLIDATE WITH OR SELL TO A COMPETITOR

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON - “WE SUSPECT THERE IS AT LEAST $500 MILLION IN COST CREEP THAT HAS NOT BEEN CLEARLY REPORTED” BY XEROX

* CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON - DIVERSIFYING AWAY FROM FUJI OVER TIME, AND BRINGING IN NEW MANAGEMENT WOULD BE BETTER FOR XEROX THAN CURRENT PROPOSED DEAL