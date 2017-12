Dec 15 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc :

* CARL ICAHN SAYS FILED A PRELIMINARY PROXY STATEMENT WITH U.S. SEC SOLICITING PROXIES FROM STOCKHOLDERS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY - SEC FILING

* CARL ICAHN - SOLICITING PROXIES FROM SANDRIDGE STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH BONANZA CREEK TRANSACTION