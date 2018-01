BRIEF-Carl Icahn Says Xerox Should Immediately Commence A Process With New Independent Advisors To Explore Strategic Alternatives‍​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason:

* CARL ICAHN AND DARWIN DEASON RELEASE JOINT STATEMENT REGARDING XEROX

* CARL ICAHN SAYS XEROX SHOULD IMMEDIATELY COMMENCE A PROCESS WITH NEW INDEPENDENT ADVISORS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES‍​

* CARL ICAHN SAYS HE, DEASON FORMED “GROUP” WITH RESPECT TO CONTEMPLATED SOLICITATION OF PROXIES TO ELECT 4 NEW INDIVIDUALS TO XEROX BOARD

* CARL ICAHN, DARWIN DEASON - IF XEROX IS EXPLORING DEAL WITH FUJI THAT MAY RESULT IN CHANGE OF CONTROL, THEN CEO JACOBSON SHOULD NOT LEAD NEGOTIATIONS