BRIEF-Carlisle Cos to acquire Accella Performance for $670 mln
October 2, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Carlisle Cos to acquire Accella Performance for $670 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle companies to acquire Accella Performance Materials

* Significant synergies of $30 million expected from deal​

* Deal for ‍$670 million​

* Upon completion of transaction, business will be reported as part of CCM segment​

* First year EPS accretion is expected to be $0.09 from deal​

* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to acquire Accella Performance Materials from Arsenal Capital Partners​

* Carlisle Says ‍transaction EBITDA margins and EPS accretion are defined under “non-GAAP measures,” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

