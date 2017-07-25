FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Carlisle reports Q2 earnings per share $1.58 from continuing operations
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Carlisle reports Q2 earnings per share $1.58 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.58 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.072 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.06 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carlisle Companies Inc - Anticipate share repurchases of approximately $100 million in second half of 2017

* Carlisle Companies Inc - Expectations for net sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for 2017

* Carlisle - Ife and Satcom, Airframe, Avionics, Engine, test and measurement, and medical product lines on track to meet expectations for year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.