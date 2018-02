BRIEF-Carlsberg ‍Q4 revenue below analysts' expectations​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carlsberg:

* Q4 REVENUE DKK 13,105‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 13,629 MILLION SEEN IN REUTERS POLL‍

* 2017 REPORTED NET REVENUE OF DKK 61,808M​

* SAYS ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 60%​

* ‍SOLID +3% PRICE/MIX IMPROVEMENT​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2017 ‍SOLID +3% PRICE/MIX IMPROVEMENT​

* SAYS ‍MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE ORGANIC GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT​

* SAYS ‍A TRANSLATION IMPACT ON OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND DKK -450M, BASED ON SPOT RATES AS AT 6 FEBRUARY​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2017 ‍ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH OF 8.4%​

* CEO SAYS ‍FUNDING JOURNEY WILL DELIVER AROUND DKK 2.3BN​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2017 ‍OPERATING MARGIN +120BP TO 14.4%; IMPROVEMENT IN ALL THREE REGIONS.​

* CEO SAYS ‍SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL RECOMMEND AN INCREASE IN DIVIDENDS OF 60% TO DKK 16​

* SAYS FULL-YEAR 2017 ‍REPORTED NET PROFIT OF DKK 1,259M​