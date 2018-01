Jan 2 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP RAISES $800 MILLION STRUCTURED CREDIT FUND

* CARLYLE GROUP LP - HAS RAISED MORE THAN $800 MILLION FOR THE CARLYLE STRUCTURED CREDIT FUND

* CARLYLE GROUP LP - FUND TO INVEST IN CLOS BACKED BY U.S., EUROPEAN SENIOR SECURED CORPORATE LOANS ACTIVELY MANAGED BY THIRD PARTIES Source text (bit.ly/2CrNTIe) Further company coverage: