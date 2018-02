BRIEF-Carlyle Group says expect to raise approx. $25 bln in 2018

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* SAYS EXPECTS QUARTERLY FEE-RELATED EARNINGS TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER IN H2 2018 COMPARED TO H1 - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT TO RAISE APPROX. $25 BILLION IN 2018 - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS COMFORTABLE WITH PARTNERSHIP STRUCTURE BUT WILL REVISIT TOPIC OF C-CORP CONVERSION AS CERTAINTY OF BENEFITS OF POSSIBLE CONVERSION BECOME CLEARER - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR US TO GENERATE SAME LEVEL OF APPRECIATION ACROSS OUR PLATFORM IN 2018 AS IN 2017 - EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS HAVE KEEN INTEREST TO SEE HOW CAN EXTEND ASSET MANAGEMENT FRANCHISE INTO INSURANCE- EARNINGS CALL

* SAYS SEES RECENT STOCK MARKET VOLATILITY AS HEALTHY CORRECTION BUT REMAINING VIGILANT; SAYS REAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO BE STRONG - EARNINGS CALL