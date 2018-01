Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group Lp:

* THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS WANLIN LIU HAS JOINED THE CARLYLE ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY TEAM AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

* CARLYLE GROUP SAYS PRIOR TO JOINING CARLYLE, LIU WAS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT AREA OF GOLDMAN SACHS IN ASIA Source: (bit.ly/2DexfrF) Further company coverage: