22 days ago
BRIEF-Carlyle Group signs agreement to invest in ZeroChaos‍
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 3:07 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Carlyle Group signs agreement to invest in ZeroChaos‍

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group LP says has signed an agreement to make a substantial investment in ZeroChaos‍​, a provider of software and services to corporations

* Transaction terms were not disclosed‍​

* Says Snow Phipps Group, ZeroChaos’ current financial partner, will exit its stake as part of the transaction‍​

* ZeroChaos will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including CEO Michael Werblun and COO Matthew Levine

* Gordon Coburn, the former President of Cognizant, will join the board of ZeroChaos as Executive Chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2tjkICv) Further company coverage:

