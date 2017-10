Oct 5 (Reuters) - CARMAT

* CARMAT EXPANDS ITS PIVOTAL STUDY INTERNATIONALLY, IN LINE WITH ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY AND CE MARKING PROCESS

* APPROVAL GRANTED TO PERFORM IMPLANTS IN KAZAKHSTAN

* THE IMPLANTS WILL BE PERFORMED BY THE TEAM HEADED BY DR. YURIY PYA Source text: bit.ly/2wAA2Iq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)