BRIEF-‍Carmat Launches A Capital Increase For An Initial Amount Of EUR 46 Million​

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Carmat:

* ‍CARMAT LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE FOR AN INITIAL AMOUNT OF EUR 46 MILLION​

* MAY BE INCREASED TO A MAXIMUM OF €52.9 MILLION IN THE EVENT OF THE FULL EXERCISE OF THE INCREASE OPTION‍​

* SAYS THE MAXIMUM SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF THE NEW SHARES WILL BE €20 PER SHARE

* SAYS INITIAL AMOUNT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE CAN BE INCREASED TO €52.9 MILLION IN THE EVENT OF THE FULL EXERCISE OF THE INCREASE OPTION, REPRESENTING 15% OF THE INITIAL AMOUNT

* SAYS THE OFFERING IS INTENDED TO PROVIDE THE COMPANY WITH MEANS TO CONTINUE ITS DEVELOPMENT AND, IN PARTICULAR, TO FINANCE THE PIVOTAL STUDY AND THE CE MARKING PROCESS, THE DEVELOPMENT OF ITS PRODUCTION CAPACITIES, THE START OF THE CLINICAL STUDY IN THE UNITED STATES AND THE COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF ITS PRODUCT