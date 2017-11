Nov 13 (Reuters) - CARMAT:

* CARMAT SIGNS A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ADDUP, THE MICHELIN AND FIVES JOINT VENTURE SPECIALIZED IN 3D PRINTING

* ‍AIM OF COLLABORATION IS TO STRENGTHEN INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT OF CARMAT HEART AND CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASE CO'S PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN PREPARATION FOR LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION PHASE​