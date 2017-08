June 21 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc:

* CarMax reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.13

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $4.54 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.46 billion

* Qtrly total used unit sales rose 14.1%

* CarMax Inc - qtrly used unit sales in comparable stores increased 8.2%

* Qtrly total wholesale unit sales were flat versus prior year's Q1