June 12 (Reuters) - CARMILA SAS (IPO-CARM.PA):

* SHAREHOLDERS OF CARDETY AND CARMILA MEETING TODAY AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS HAVE APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER OF THEIR COMPANIES

* BASIS OF A MERGER PARITY OF 1 CARDETY SHARE FOR 3 CARMILA SHARES, RESULTING IN THE ABSORPTION OF CARMILA BY CARDETY.

* MERGED ENTITY WAS RENAMED « CARMILA » AND NEW SHARES RESULTING FROM MERGER WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON JUNE 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)