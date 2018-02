BRIEF-Carmila FY Net Rental Income Up 9.6 Pct At 276.7 Million Euros

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CARMILA SA:

* CARMILA: 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* FY ‍GROSS RENTAL INCOME UP +9.2% TO EUR 300.9 MILLION​

* ‍FY RECURRING EARNINGS FOR 2017 EUR 182.9 MILLION​

* ‍EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP +6.3% IN 2017 TO EUR 27.48​

* ‍2018-23 EXTENSION PIPELINE AT DEC 31 ENCOMPASSES 31 PROJECTS REPRESENTING ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF EUR 1.5 BILLION​

* FY ‍EBITDA FOR 2017 WAS EUR 224.7 MILLION​

* ‍FY NET RENTAL INCOME (NRI) STOOD AT EUR 276.7 MILLION, INCREASE OF +9.6%​

* ‍NET FINANCIAL INCOME (EXPENSE) FOR 2017 WAS EUR -45.3 MILLION​

* ‍VALUATION OF PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING TRANSFER TAXES, WAS EUR 5,806 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* DIVIDEND OF €1.50 PER SHARE FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE PROPOSED‍​

* TARGET OF ACHIEVING DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN RECURRING EARNINGS FOR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)