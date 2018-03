Feb 28 (Reuters) - D Carnegie & Co Ab:

* PRESS RELEASE - D. CARNEGIE & CO CONDUCTS RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 1,013 MILLION

* RIGHTS ISSUE IS FULLY GUARANTEED BY COMPANY‘S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER VEGA HOLDCO S.À R.L

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 90 PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)