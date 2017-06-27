FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Carpetright says enjoying solid start to new financial year
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2017 / 6:13 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Carpetright says enjoying solid start to new financial year

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Positive trading momentum re-established in second half, encouraging start to new financial year

* Like-For-Like sales in second half increased by 1.8 percent partially mitigating decline of 2.8 percent experienced in first half

* Encouraging start made to new financial year despite continued economic uncertainty

* UK like-for-like sales grew by 2.0 percent for seven weeks to 17 June 2017

* Rest of Europe, like-for-like sales down 1.2 percent, on a local currency basis over same period

* To press ahead with plans to complete refurbishment of UK store estate by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.