Jan 23 (Reuters) - CARREFOUR SA:

* CARREFOUR ANNOUNCES TRANSFORMING PARTNERSHIPS IN CHINA

* POTENTIAL INVESTMENT BY TENCENT AND YONGHUI IN CARREFOUR CHINA

CARREFOUR AND TENCENT SIGNED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT REGARDING A STRATEGIC BUSINESS COOPERATION IN CHINA