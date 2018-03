Feb 28 (Reuters) - Carrefour: CEO ALEXANDRRE BOMPARD TELLS ANALYSTS:

* CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT TO DELIVER ON 2BLN EUROS COST SAVINGS PLAN

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE REMOVED THE 273 DIA STORES FROM SCOPE BY END OF THE YEAR

* CEO SAYS CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SUCCESSFULLY DELIVER ON GROUP'S TRANSFORMATION PLAN