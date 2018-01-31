FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2018 / 10:22 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Carrefour eyes no staff reduction from downsizing French hypermarkets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Carrefour’s Group Secretary General Laurent Vallee tells a hearing with the French Senate’s Economic affairs Committee:

* Plan to reduce selling space in French hypermarkets will not lead to staff cuts, there will be training programmes for staff.

* Repeats there will be no other elements job-wise in French plan than those announced on Jan 23: Voluntary departures offered to 2,400 employees at the French head office and plans to sell or close 273 underperforming Dia stores which employ around 2,100 people.

* Repeats Carrefour to strive to re-assign Dia store staff that could be affected by store closures

* Unions have said they fear as much as 5,000 job cuts Further company coverage: (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.