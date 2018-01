Jan 11 (Reuters) - Carrefour:

* 434 PRODUCT HAVE BEEN SOLD AFTER LACTALIS RECALL‍​

* PLAN HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED IN ALL STORES TO ASSURE WITHDRAWAL AND DESTRUCTION OF ALL PRODUCTS CONCERNED ‍​

* WIDENS PRODUCT RECALL OF LACTALIS PRODUCTS TO ALL CHILDREN‘S PRODUCTS MADE BY CRAON EN MAYENNE FACTORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)