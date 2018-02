Carriage Services Inc:

* CARRIAGE SERVICES ANNOUNCES 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS AND RAISES ROLLING FOUR QUARTER OUTLOOK

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.31

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3.5 PERCENT TO $65.1 MILLION

* INCREASING ROLLING FOUR QUARTER 'ROUGHLY RIGHT OUTLOOK RANGE' OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.00 - $2.05