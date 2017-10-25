BRIEF-Carriage Services reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carriage Services Inc:
* Carriage services announces third quarter 2017 results and raises rolling four quarter outlook
* Says Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25
* Says Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Says Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $61.1 million
* Says Raises adjusted earnings per share for rolling four quarter period ending Sept 30, 2018 of $1.73 - $1.77
* Says rolling four quarter outlook for period ending September 30, 2018 is for revenues of $273 million to $277 million