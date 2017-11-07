FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q3 EPS of $0.07
Sections
Featured
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Commodities
Gold imports may fall 25 percent on weak festival demand: execs
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
Energy
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
Pakistan
North Korean diplomat's alcohol stash raises bootlegging doubts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 7, 2017 / 10:03 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q3 EPS of $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo oil & gas announces third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍crude oil production of 34,903 bbls/d, 43% above q3 of 2016​

* Qtrly ‍total production of 55,224 boe/d, 35% above q3 of 2016​

* Carrizo is adjusting its 2017 oil production guidance to 34,400-34,600 bbls/d​

* For natural gas and ngls, carrizo is adjusting its 2017 guidance to 77-78 mmcf/d and 6,100-6,200 bbls/d, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.