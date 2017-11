Nov 13 (Reuters) - CARR‘S GROUP PLC:

* ‍REVENUE UP 9.9% TO £346.2M FOR YEAR ENDED 2 SEPT 2017​

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.1P RESULTING IN A TOTAL FOR YEAR UP 5.3% TO 4.0P​

* ‍UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION DOWN 20.2% TO £11.4M FOR YEAR ENDED 2 SEPT 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)