Jan 4 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM- ‍CO, MCCLATCHY ANNOUNCED DEAL TO CONVERT REMAINING 17 AFFILIATE MARKETS INTO CO‘S DIRECT SALES CHANNEL BEFORE OCT 2019 AGREEMENT EXPIRATION ​

* CARS.COM INC - ‍NEW AGREEMENT WITH MCCLATCHY INCLUDES MARKETING SUPPORT PAYMENTS THROUGH 2019

* CARS.COM INC - ‍EARLY TRANSITION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 REVENUE BY ABOUT 1 PERCENT WITH FULL UPLIFT EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED BY END OF 2019​