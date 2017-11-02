BRIEF-Cartesian says exploring strategic alternatives

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cartesian Inc

* Cartesian announces exploration of strategic alternatives and executive management changes

* Cartesian inc - ‍announced a series of executive management changes​

* Cartesian inc - ‍strategic review committee of board is leading process of exploring strategic alternatives​

* Cartesian inc - ‍peter woodward will resign from his position as chief executive officer, effective november 15​

* Cartesian inc - ‍chief financial officer john ferrara will resign from his position as cfo, effective november 15​

* Cartesian inc - ‍woodward will remain a member of company’s board of directors​

* Cartesian inc - ‍dermod ranaghan, managing director of emea, will add role of acting chief financial officer for company​

* Cartesian - ‍serafin, hawkins, ranaghan, william hill, with chairman tringali, will constitute an office of chief executive under direction of tringali​

* Cartesian inc - ‍in connection with review of strategic alternatives, co has postponed its annual shareholder meeting to allow process to be concluded​