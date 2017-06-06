FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carvana Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28
June 6, 2017 / 8:11 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Carvana Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* Carvana announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $193 million to $203 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $850 million to $910 million

* Q1 revenue $159 million versus I/B/E/S view $157.7 million

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.28

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.44

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carvana co - for q2 2017, we expect total gross profit per unit of $1,375 - $1,425

* Carvana co - for fiscal year 2017, we expect total gross profit per unit of $1,475 - $1,575, an increase from $1,023 in 2016

* Q2 revenue view $184.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $854.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

