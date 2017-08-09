BRIEF-Cascades announces closure of its New York city plant

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cascades Inc-
* Cascades - to close packaging plant in maspeth, new york, as part of corporation's modernization, optimization efforts in northeastern united states
* Cascades Inc - will assess possibility of relocating interested employees to its other facilities