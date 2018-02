Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sangamo Therapeutics Inc:

* CASE WESTERN RESERVE AND SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE $11 MILLION NIH GRANT FOR STUDY OF GENE-EDITED T CELLS FOR VIRAL ERADICATION OF HIV

* NO SB-728-T PRODUCT-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE REPORTED IN SANGAMO‘S SB-728-T CLINICAL TRIALS

* CO WILL BE CONTRIBUTING MATERIALS, EQUIPMENT, AND MANUFACTURING EXPERTISE FOR STUDY, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN 2018