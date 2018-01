Jan 3 (Reuters) - Caseys General Stores Inc:

* CASEY‘S COMMENTS ON LETTER FROM JCP SHAREHOLDER GROUP

* CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC - ‍MET WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM JCP THIS PAST SUMMER​

* CASEYS GENERAL STORES - JCP REPRESENTATIVES DID NOT RAISE RECOMMENDATION THAT CO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: