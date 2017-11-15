BRIEF-Cash Converters International says received cyber security threat in relation to UK customer data

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cash Converters International Ltd

* Received email from a third party claiming to have gained unauthorised access to customer data within a cash converters’ UK website​

* Potential impact of threat is limited to cash converters’ uk operations and customers​

* ‍Cyber security threat will not impact FY18 financial results​

* ‍Masked credit card details for some customers may be part of accessed information​

* Unidentified third party’s threat included widespread release of data unless it receives a financial payment​

* ‍User records may have been accessed, including personal details, purchase history and passwords ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: