FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cash Converters International says received cyber security threat in relation to UK customer data
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
Pakistan
Ahmadi minority fear becoming election scapegoat
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
World
In post-Asia trip speech, Trump makes news ... with water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2017 / 8:57 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Cash Converters International says received cyber security threat in relation to UK customer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cash Converters International Ltd

* Received email from a third party claiming to have gained unauthorised access to customer data within a cash converters’ UK website​

* Potential impact of threat is limited to cash converters’ uk operations and customers​

* ‍Cyber security threat will not impact FY18 financial results​

* ‍Masked credit card details for some customers may be part of accessed information​

* Unidentified third party’s threat included widespread release of data unless it receives a financial payment​

* ‍User records may have been accessed, including personal details, purchase history and passwords ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.