March 6 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd:

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE DOWN 8%​

* HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1 097.9 CENTS VERSUS 1 189.2​ CENTS YEAR AGO

* ‍HY DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 1 097.4 CENTS VERSUS 1 188.5 CENTS YEAR AGO​

* ‍DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 496 CENTS

* ‍MANAGEMENT BELIEVE TRADING CONDITIONS WILL REMAIN EXTREMELY CHALLENGING​